The second game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners will be held at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Rangers are 5-2 in their last 7 games this season. Texas won two of the three meetings against the Athletics but they lost the opening series against the Mariners to a score of 4-5. Texas made 4 runs, 7 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. Nick Solak scored first in the 3rd inning. Eli White made the final score in the 9th. The Rangers are 5th in the AL West standings.