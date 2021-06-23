Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Stashed cash doesn't affect Swiss monetary policy - SNB

By John Revill
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Adds detail, further comment)

BERN, June 23 (Reuters) - Billions in cash stashed away at home by people in Switzerland has no influence on the Swiss National Bank’s monetary policy, alternate governing board member Dewet Moser said on Wednesday. This money “does not affect the monetary policy, based on the use of interest rates or our readiness to intervene in the currency markets”, Moser said at event to unveil the SNB’s latest study on payment methods in Switzerland.

Some 12% of all Swiss banknotes in circulation are kept by people at home as stores of value, according to the study.

As part of its expansive monetary policy the SNB charges commercial banks a negative interest rate of 0.75% on sight deposits, which is now being passed on to some consumers.

Switzerland’s UBS has said it will start charging negative interest rates on clients holding more than 250,000 francs or euros in cash from July, while rival Credit Suisse charges client on cash of more than 2 million Swiss francs.

Still, Moser said there were no indications that negative rates were leading to money hoarding by people wishing to avoid the charge.

“We have no indications from the results of our survey that negative interest rates play a role in the demand for cash,” he said. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetary Policy#Ubs#Negative Interest Rates#Swiss Francs#Bern#The Swiss National Bank#Snb#Ubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Related
Economykfgo.com

Ask us first before swapping Libor with ‘risk-laden’ rate, says UK watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks should ask the Financial Conduct Authority before using “credit sensitive rates” for replacing Libor, the tarnished benchmark which is being scrapped in December, the watchdog said on Monday. The London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor is being ditched after banks were fined for trying to manipulate...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ECB’s Knot: Inflation is not dead in Europe

The rising trend in Eurozone’s inflation may not be temporary, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Dutch central bank President Klaas Knot said in an interview published in NRC Handelsblad on Sunday. "We should not over-estimate our ability to determine what is temporary inflation and what is...
Economyhot96.com

Euro zone investor morale rises on upbeat services sector: Sentix

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose for the fifth month in a row in July, its highest level since February 2018, lifted by reopening restaurants and retailers as well as tourism as coronavirus cases fall, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
Economykfgo.com

ECB open to giving banks more time to rebuild capital buffers

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is open to giving banks in the euro zone more time to rebuild capital buffers if the current crisis leads to a material deterioration of asset quality, ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Monday. “We plan to stick to the flexibility that...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 10th straight policy meeting on Monday after inflation moved back into its target range, sparking a debate whether the price pressures would be sustained. All 16 economists polled by Reuters had said...
BusinessTelegraph

Clock is ticking for Horta-Osório to turn Credit Suisse around

Credit Suisse is like a racing car, according to the bank’s new chairman António Horta-Osório. “If you drive it at top speed along a country road, you will have an accident,” he mused last week. ”If the wheels were not installed properly, you will still have an accident.”. It is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
Worldkitco.com

FX mortgages threaten Poland's financial system, c.bank governor says

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - The legal risk connected to foreign currency mortgages has become the main threat to the stability of Poland’s financial system, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday. Thousands of Poles took out loans in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to take advantage...
BusinessForexTV.com

Sweden Central Bank Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

Sweden’s central bank retained its key interest rate and asset purchase programme, as widely expected, on Thursday. The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to hold the repo rate at zero percent and it is expected to remain at this level in the years to come. The board also voted to...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Swiss see 2022 federal budget returning to balance

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland released a 2022 federal budget on Wednesday that sees a structural surplus of 0.6 billion Swiss francs ($649 million), helped by higher payouts from the Swiss central bank and despite 1.2 billion francs in spending linked to the pandemic. Its financial plan foresaw a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Russia's cenbank plans to hold monetary policy review in 2021

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank plans to hold a monetary policy review this year as the market development level that is used to envisage the 4% inflation target has somewhat changed over the past five years, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday. Speaking at an online...
Business985theriver.com

SNB “not anywhere close” to changing policy – Maechler

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank “is not anywhere close” to starting a normalisation of its expansive monetary policy based on the world’s lowest interest rate and currency interventions, governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Monday. The central bank has not started to reduce its vast balance sheet,...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China c.bank to make monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable, the central bank said on Monday, as authorities seek to consolidate a post-COVID-19 economic recovery. China’s economy has staged a strong rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
Businessactionforex.com

SNB Maechler: Expansionary monetary policy absolutely needed

SNB board member Andrea Maechler said that the central bank is “not anywhere close to” normalization as “expansionary monetary policy is absolutely needed”. She added that “the negative rate of minus -0.75% and interventions are needed to relieve pressure on the franc as needed.”. The bank still see inflation “staying...