Monaco, Meurkens, Hoyson, Lucas: Strollin'

"This is not a pandemic record, but it is," says Daniel Bennett about his latest album. What might come across as a paradoxical statement is, from the multi-instrumentalist and composer's lips, a poignant assessment of his creative turn. "I didn't go on pause at all. I did my best as a human, using common sense while taking the blessings I had in my life. I didn't want to be consumed by fear. No disrespect, of course, to everyone who has been deeply affected by this, but we lost our way. All those self-imposed cancellations were unhealthy. I would take my kids to Central Park and it was just silent. It didn't need to be that way. Thankfully, musicians were out there playing."