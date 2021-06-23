Cancel
Monaco, Meurkens, Hoyson, Lucas: Strollin'

By NICHOLAS F. MONDELLO
 12 days ago

There are albums that seem to warrant physical engagement on the part of the listener. It is that sort of a music-listener dynamic where a long joyride or easy walk while enjoying the sounds is in order. By its very title Strollin' gives it all away here. And, it's no secret: this is take- it-along-and-enjoy-it music.

Andrea Massaria: New Needs Need New Techniques

With his debut solo recording, abstract guitarist Andrea Massaria indulges in sleight of hand framed techniques, while executing free form tonal vignettes that bridge painting with music via nine pieces that are dedicated to, and motivated by three impressionists: Rothko, Rauschenberg, and Pollock. Here, the artist's expressive nature spawns plucking and streaming layers of controlled analog noise and asymmetrical passageways featuring Francesco Forges' multitracked voice on "RA 3." In addition, Massaria's squealing, high-pitched voicings and buzzing lower-register notes form a sprightly conversation with Forges' partly illegible iterations.
Lucien Johnson: Wax///Wane

While Lucien Johnson is a dab hand at playing and composing, he is even more skilled at weaving a piece of music. Flow and dynamics are the specialties he displays most here, sketching out a series of groove patterns, and smoothly guiding an eclectic quintet as they ride through the ebbs and swells. Wax///Wane is not just a poetic title, it is a mantra to which he commits in every way during this beguilingly evocative half-hour-plus set.
Various Artists: Modern Love

Strangely, but perhaps inevitably, the strength of Modern Love is also the thing which makes it suited to niche appreciation more than widespread appeal. Mostly leaning away from the obvious pop and rock of David Bowie's catalogue, this tribute from the BBE Music label focuses on his cuts rooted in soul, R&B, jazz and blues (and often deep cuts at that). Likewise, the intent is for the artists involved not to play it safe but to take each piece somewhere unexpected. It might not make casual listeners sit up and take notice, but those actively interested will probably find at least a few choice picks to savor.
Andrew Woolf: Song Unsung

Although London-based tenor saxophonist Andrew Woolf has been releasing records since 2012, Song Unsung is the first he has issued under his own name. His debut, which was actually recorded in 2008, was the EP Soma Quartet (Self Produced), made by Woolf, electric guitarist Ryan Williams, double bassist Will Collier and trumpeter Joe Auckland. The disc celebrated the musicians' shared love of the music of Kenny Wheeler and in particular Wheeler's album Angel Song (ECM, 1997). Over a decade later, Auckland is a member of the quintet which recorded Song Unsung. Between 2008 and 2021, Woolf's culturally diverse recording history has included, among others, Madwort Sax Quartet, Ghanaian percussionist Afla Sackley's aggregation Afrik Bawantu, and Alvorada, who specialise in Brazilian choro music.
Marques Carroll: The Ancestors' Call

This is the debut album from Chicago-based trumpeter Marques Carroll and he uses it to address very specific concerns—the ongoing struggle for identity and freedom that African-Americans have been going through in the USA for centuries. He does this in compositions that represent a dialogue between generations, music that reaches back to the spiritual jazz of the Sixties as well as touching on the hip-hop, soul and Latin rhythms of today.
The Spirit of Music: The Lesson Continues

When he is on stage with Bela Fleck, Victor Wooten radiates such an earnest persona, it's easy to forgive him for the flash and flamboyance he displays in his solo spots. Likewise when he writes, his passion so thoroughly infuses his somewhat fatuous concepts, it is only his execution that sometimes comes into question.
Space Whale Orchestra: Born into Beauty

The Philadelphia based Space Whale Orchestra is a collaborative improvisational quartet that has been successfully forging a singular style. Led by keyboardist Erica Corbo, the group's Born Into Beauty goes beyond conceptual cohesiveness—it is, in fact, a single, spontaneously created, 17-part suite. The band members perform this stimulating, genre defying...
Storm Warnings

Album Title: TAG Thompson/Alford/Golden Deer Heads to Infinity. Thunder drums, filtered static droid guitar, and ghost wind of keyboards create this swirling brooding tone poem. Track Listing. Track 01 Deer Heads to Infinity (Kintsugi excerpt) Track 02 The Caramel Equation Track 03 Not Waving, Not Drowning Track 04 Loki Crow...
Rick Laird, Bassist for Mahavishnu Orchestra, Dead at 80

Rick Laird, Bassist for Mahavishnu Orchestra, Dead at 80. Rick Laird, best known as the bass player for the original Mahavishnu Orchestra, died Sunday, July 4. The Irishman was born February 5, 1941, and moved to New Zealand at age 16, where he switched his musical focus from guitar and piano to upright bass. He was a prominent player in New Zealand and in Australia.
Joe Traina, John Abercrombie & Linley Hamilton

The 706th Episode of Neon Jazz begins with veteran New York-based multi-instrumentalist Joe Traina with a track off his new 2021 album Tip of The Hat. We also profile brand new material from the likes of Rodrigo Faina, Mike Scott, Foster Joseph and the great Irish trumpeter Linley Hamilton. In between new tracks, we profile historical figures who influenced these new works including Charles McPherson and Freddie Hubbard. Enjoy the music, my friends.
Daniel Bennett Group: New York Nerve

"This is not a pandemic record, but it is," says Daniel Bennett about his latest album. What might come across as a paradoxical statement is, from the multi-instrumentalist and composer's lips, a poignant assessment of his creative turn. "I didn't go on pause at all. I did my best as a human, using common sense while taking the blessings I had in my life. I didn't want to be consumed by fear. No disrespect, of course, to everyone who has been deeply affected by this, but we lost our way. All those self-imposed cancellations were unhealthy. I would take my kids to Central Park and it was just silent. It didn't need to be that way. Thankfully, musicians were out there playing."
10 Tracks by Brad Mehldau I Can’t Do Without…by Scott Flanigan

In the latest of our series in which musicians do a deep dive into the music of their idols and inspirations, pianist/ organist Scott Flanigan from Belfast (*) chooses just ten tracks by Brad Mehldau. Scott writes:. The first time I heard Mehldau’s music was in the mid-2000s when someone...
Mark Masters: Masters & Baron Meet Blanton & Webster

It is an absolute pleasure to hear several of Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn's classic charts for Ellington's celebrated 1940-42 Blanton-Webster orchestra (named for a pair of its stars, bassist Jimmy Blanton and tenor saxophonist Ben Webster) adeptly rescored for a twenty-first century ensemble by the superlative arranger Mark Masters. And to ice the cake, the Masters ensemble welcomes to its ranks Art Baron, the last trombonist hired by Ellington, who anchored the plunger chair from 1973 until Ellington's death the following year and remained in the orchestra under the baton of the Duke's son, Mercer Ellington.
Jon Irabagon: Channeling Charlie Parker In The Black Hills

When I started playing fast out in the canyon it just didn't make sense at first. I had to stop and say 'this doesn't feel right'—like this open ravine with river doesn't give a crap about bebop. An un-planned flight from peak Covid spread in New York City in March...
Cécile McLorin Salvant, Shepp & Moran and Yazz Ahmed added to EFG London Jazz Fest programme

The programme for the EFG London Jazz Festival, which runs from 12 to 21 November, continues to swell with more top-flight international names. These include the powerful pairing of iconic saxophonist Archie Shepp and pianist Jason Moran who perform songs from their acclaimed recent album Let My People Go, (Barbican, 12 Nov), Israeli bass star Avishai Cohen (Barbican, 16 Nov) and Grammy winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant (Cadogan Hall, 16 Nov) who will appear with her new Quintet of guitarist Marvin Sewell, pianist Glenn Zaleski, percussionist Keito Ogawa and alto saxophonist Alexa Tarantino.
The 4th of July

Music and lyrics by Mike Holober Music Publisher: Connect the Dots Music BMI.
July Feature – Dr. Billy Taylor + Arthur Blythe, Hank Mobley, Billy Eckstine & Singers

Night Train kicks off the July feature, celebrating the centennial birthday of pianist and pioneering jazz educator and popularizer Dr. Billy Taylor, with his most famous composition and an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement. We also mark birthdays of violinist Mads Tolling and saxophonist Arthur Blythe (as a leader, with McCoy Tynar and Roots, and in a special in hour two) – and highlight new releases from the Spike Wilner Trio and Sons of Kemet.
Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...