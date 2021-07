There could be a hazy start to the day with some leftover firework smoke hanging around the city. It could cause some air quality issues until its mixed out later in the morning/early afternoon. We'll head to an afternoon high near 90° under sunny skies and a light south southwest wind. Expect clear skies tonight, with an overnight low in the upper 60s and calm winds. Copy and paste this forecast for Tuesday before a chance of rain arrives on Wednesday.