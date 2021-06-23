Cancel
Computers

CaribouLite open source Raspberry Pi SDR HAT

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CaribouLite a new open source Raspberry Pi SDR HAT will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website offering an affordable, educational, open-source SDR platform offering up to 6 GHz tunable range. Specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 40-pin mini PC range the open source board has been designed for makers, hackers, and researchers and was designed to complement the SDR current eco-systems offering with a scalable, standalone dual-channel software-defined radio. As a fully open source SDR, users can reprogram, modify and improve CaribouLite’s capabilities for their own custom use.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

