Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Allen, VA

4509 Bacova Club Ct, Henrico, VA 23059

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUICK DELIVERY! NEW CONSTRUCTION in Woodson Hills at Bacova – a premier address in Glen Allen! Bacova Clubhouse, zero entry pool and playground are nestled in Woodson Hills. This Bradford Custom Homes home boasts 3700 sq. ft. of luxury living. Beautiful craftsman exterior with stone accents. First floor guest suite and full bath, plus a first-floor study. Beautiful sunroom opens onto patio. Designer Kitchen features Kitchen Aid appliance package, walk-in pantry, large island and bar space perfect for entertaining. Enter spacious owner’s retreat through double doors and enjoy two spacious walk-in closets, and spa-like bath. Large second floor loft! Third floor guest suite with full bath and large rec room. Built with Energy Efficient Systems including: Rinnai Tankless water Heater, Low-E windows, Trane 14 seer units. Low Maintenance with Full Sod & Irrigation! PLUS Home Owner’s Association provides Lawn maintenance! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located in the heart of Short Pump, surrounded by fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to 295 and 64. Located in a highly sought-after school district!

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Bacova, VA
Glen Allen, VA
Business
City
Glen Allen, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Glen Allen, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Aid#Appliance#Water Heater#Windows#Loft#Energy Efficient Systems#Home Owner S Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...