4509 Bacova Club Ct, Henrico, VA 23059

QUICK DELIVERY! NEW CONSTRUCTION in Woodson Hills at Bacova – a premier address in Glen Allen! Bacova Clubhouse, zero entry pool and playground are nestled in Woodson Hills. This Bradford Custom Homes home boasts 3700 sq. ft. of luxury living. Beautiful craftsman exterior with stone accents. First floor guest suite and full bath, plus a first-floor study. Beautiful sunroom opens onto patio. Designer Kitchen features Kitchen Aid appliance package, walk-in pantry, large island and bar space perfect for entertaining. Enter spacious owner’s retreat through double doors and enjoy two spacious walk-in closets, and spa-like bath. Large second floor loft! Third floor guest suite with full bath and large rec room. Built with Energy Efficient Systems including: Rinnai Tankless water Heater, Low-E windows, Trane 14 seer units. Low Maintenance with Full Sod & Irrigation! PLUS Home Owner’s Association provides Lawn maintenance! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located in the heart of Short Pump, surrounded by fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to 295 and 64. Located in a highly sought-after school district!