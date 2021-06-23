Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Aksel Rönning Trio, Blue Reality Quartet & Ches Smith’s We All Break

By MAURICE HOGUE
allaboutjazz.com
 12 days ago

Like Haitian-drums? Drummer Ches Smith does and he taps into the Voudo rhythm and spirit of Haiti on his new Path Of Seven Colors. Like Bob Dylan's music? The German quartet Absolutely Sweet Marie tackles nothing but; their third volume, Wherever You Roam, is just out and there are a some tunes from that featured. What about something new, like the Norwegian Trio led by saxophonist, Aksel Rønning? He shows he has chops and ideas on his new ART. There's much more in this edition of One Man's Jazz including Jen Shyu's very personal new release on Pi Records.

www.allaboutjazz.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Holland
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Aki Takase
Person
Jen Shyu
Person
Anthony Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#The Fountain#Art#The Mighty Quinn#Haitian#German#Norwegian#Pi Records#Jonas Cambien#Afrika Love Lrb#Iii#Migratory Poets#Ecm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Books & Literatureallaboutjazz.com

The Spirit of Music: The Lesson Continues

When he is on stage with Bela Fleck, Victor Wooten radiates such an earnest persona, it's easy to forgive him for the flash and flamboyance he displays in his solo spots. Likewise when he writes, his passion so thoroughly infuses his somewhat fatuous concepts, it is only his execution that sometimes comes into question.
MusicTelegraph

The night I played 'le jazz hot' with Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong, the waif from New Orleans who brought huge new dimensions to both jazz trumpet-playing and the singing of popular songs, died 50 years ago, on July 6 1971. That in itself could make me feel very old; but worse, The Day I Worked For Louis necessarily happened even earlier. It was July 28 1967, a hot day in St Tropez, at that moment the very hub of trends and the cult of celebrity.
MusicWyoming Tribune Eagle

Album reviews: H.E.R., Hiss Golden Messenger, Joey Spampinato tribute

(MBK Entertainment / RCA ) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Musiclondonjazznews.com

10 Tracks by Brad Mehldau I Can’t Do Without…by Scott Flanigan

In the latest of our series in which musicians do a deep dive into the music of their idols and inspirations, pianist/ organist Scott Flanigan from Belfast (*) chooses just ten tracks by Brad Mehldau. Scott writes:. The first time I heard Mehldau’s music was in the mid-2000s when someone...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Andrew Woolf: Song Unsung

Although London-based tenor saxophonist Andrew Woolf has been releasing records since 2012, Song Unsung is the first he has issued under his own name. His debut, which was actually recorded in 2008, was the EP Soma Quartet (Self Produced), made by Woolf, electric guitarist Ryan Williams, double bassist Will Collier and trumpeter Joe Auckland. The disc celebrated the musicians' shared love of the music of Kenny Wheeler and in particular Wheeler's album Angel Song (ECM, 1997). Over a decade later, Auckland is a member of the quintet which recorded Song Unsung. Between 2008 and 2021, Woolf's culturally diverse recording history has included, among others, Madwort Sax Quartet, Ghanaian percussionist Afla Sackley's aggregation Afrik Bawantu, and Alvorada, who specialise in Brazilian choro music.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Pat Donaher: Occasionally

Occasionally sees saxophonist Pat Donaher reflecting on a few milestones in his life to date. He does this by writing and performing compositions which are all dedicated to occasions and people that have been special to him. Donaher's varied set of tunes is played here by an excellent group with...
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Rick Laird, Bassist for Mahavishnu Orchestra, Dead at 80

Rick Laird, Bassist for Mahavishnu Orchestra, Dead at 80. Rick Laird, best known as the bass player for the original Mahavishnu Orchestra, died Sunday, July 4. The Irishman was born February 5, 1941, and moved to New Zealand at age 16, where he switched his musical focus from guitar and piano to upright bass. He was a prominent player in New Zealand and in Australia.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jon Irabagon: Channeling Charlie Parker In The Black Hills

When I started playing fast out in the canyon it just didn't make sense at first. I had to stop and say 'this doesn't feel right'—like this open ravine with river doesn't give a crap about bebop. An un-planned flight from peak Covid spread in New York City in March...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Marques Carroll: The Ancestors' Call

This is the debut album from Chicago-based trumpeter Marques Carroll and he uses it to address very specific concerns—the ongoing struggle for identity and freedom that African-Americans have been going through in the USA for centuries. He does this in compositions that represent a dialogue between generations, music that reaches back to the spiritual jazz of the Sixties as well as touching on the hip-hop, soul and Latin rhythms of today.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Vocal Releases Plus Birthday Shoutouts To Dave Grusin, Kenny Barron, Brandee Younger And More

This broadcast presents new releases from vocalists Judy Wexler, Angela Wrigley and Tanya Dennis, with birthday shoutouts to honorable men Dave Grusin and Kenny Barron, as well as harpist Brandee Younger and vocalists Madeline Eastman, Aubrey Johnson, Allison Adams Tucker, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music.
Musickmuw.org

July Feature – Dr. Billy Taylor + Arthur Blythe, Hank Mobley, Billy Eckstine & Singers

Night Train kicks off the July feature, celebrating the centennial birthday of pianist and pioneering jazz educator and popularizer Dr. Billy Taylor, with his most famous composition and an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement. We also mark birthdays of violinist Mads Tolling and saxophonist Arthur Blythe (as a leader, with McCoy Tynar and Roots, and in a special in hour two) – and highlight new releases from the Spike Wilner Trio and Sons of Kemet.
Musicshepherdexpress.com

Questlove Revisits the ‘Summer of Soul’

At the crowded outdoor music festival, the PA announcer called attention to a lost wallet. There was no brown acid to worry the concertgoers. And by the way, the concertgoers included toddlers, teenagers, young adults, parents and their parents. Although only a hundred miles distant and a month before Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival drew 300,000 people into Harlem’s Mount Morris Park for a concert series with star power. It was filmed with as many cameras and as much competence as the crew that documented Woodstock, but the producer could find no one to release it until now.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Interview: William Goldsmith of Assertion

Fans of ’90s alternative rock may have wondered where drummer William Goldsmith (Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft, Foo Fighters) disappeared to. After a Sunny Day Real Estate reunion tour in 2010, Goldsmith says he “fell off the face of the earth” and seriously considered putting down the drumsticks for good. In the last decade, Goldsmith admits that, “I sat down and played drums one time” and it wasn’t until he met singer/guitarist Justin Tamminga and bassist Bryan Gorder – who play together in the band Blind Guides – that the passion returned. Getting back into the rhythm was a bit more difficult. “It’s kind of like riding a bike, but a bike covered in cobwebs,” Goldsmith says. “Physically, it was a challenging process but I was able to remember my approach.”
MusicNo Treble

In Memoriam: Rick Laird

Sad news to report today: jazz bassist and Mahavishnu Orchestra member Rick Laird has passed away. He was 80 years old. Tributes have been pouring in from musicians around the world, including his former bandmate Billy Cobham. “To all who were close to the [Mahavishnu Orchestra] you knew that the...
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

‘Better than the Beatles’: James Taylor, Elton John, Haim and more break down Joni’s ‘Blue’

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s “Blue,” we asked 10 top artists — some legendary friends and peers of Mitchell’s, some her musical progeny — to each choose a song from the landmark album and explain what it meant to them, why it pierced their hearts and minds. We’ve arranged their billets-doux in the running order of the album if you want to drop the needle and listen along.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Joe Traina, John Abercrombie & Linley Hamilton

The 706th Episode of Neon Jazz begins with veteran New York-based multi-instrumentalist Joe Traina with a track off his new 2021 album Tip of The Hat. We also profile brand new material from the likes of Rodrigo Faina, Mike Scott, Foster Joseph and the great Irish trumpeter Linley Hamilton. In between new tracks, we profile historical figures who influenced these new works including Charles McPherson and Freddie Hubbard. Enjoy the music, my friends.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Mark Masters: Masters & Baron Meet Blanton & Webster

It is an absolute pleasure to hear several of Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn's classic charts for Ellington's celebrated 1940-42 Blanton-Webster orchestra (named for a pair of its stars, bassist Jimmy Blanton and tenor saxophonist Ben Webster) adeptly rescored for a twenty-first century ensemble by the superlative arranger Mark Masters. And to ice the cake, the Masters ensemble welcomes to its ranks Art Baron, the last trombonist hired by Ellington, who anchored the plunger chair from 1973 until Ellington's death the following year and remained in the orchestra under the baton of the Duke's son, Mercer Ellington.