Aksel Rönning Trio, Blue Reality Quartet & Ches Smith’s We All Break

Like Haitian-drums? Drummer Ches Smith does and he taps into the Voudo rhythm and spirit of Haiti on his new Path Of Seven Colors. Like Bob Dylan's music? The German quartet Absolutely Sweet Marie tackles nothing but; their third volume, Wherever You Roam, is just out and there are a some tunes from that featured. What about something new, like the Norwegian Trio led by saxophonist, Aksel Rønning? He shows he has chops and ideas on his new ART. There's much more in this edition of One Man's Jazz including Jen Shyu's very personal new release on Pi Records.