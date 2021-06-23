Vin Diesel gets emotional about his son's involvement in F9

Whether you're a die-hard Fast & Furious fan or you just really love Vin Diesel, there's no denying that The Fast and the Furious franchise has delivered quality action films for the past two decades. The success isn't just due to the stunts. The chemistry between the characters (and actors) makes the series compelling, but there's an unexpected sense of heart that may be from the real-life bonds made over the years. (The heartwarming sentiments after Paul Walker's death and the reappearance of former cast members in sequel after sequel speak to that.) But just how far have they come from their first Fast and Furious film? We're tracking down the original cast members and our favorites throughout the series for a look at The Fast and the Furious stars, then and now.