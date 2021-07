After four long years, the wait for Lorde's highly anticipated third studio album is almost over. A little more than a week after she surprised released the record's lead single and title track during the year's only solar eclipse, Lorde has finally confirmed that her new album, Solar Power, is set to arrive August 20. In addition to announcing the album, Lorde also revealed dates for her upcoming world tour next year and detailed the full tracklist which includes some already eye-catching titles like "Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)" and "Stoned in the Nail Salon" which feels pretty much on par with "a prettier Jesus."