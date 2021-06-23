Fire Weather Watch issued for Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; South Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS STILL EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, AND 309 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, AND 309 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 302, 305, 307, and 309. * WIND...West winds 15 to 20 MPH with occasional gusts up to 30 MPH. Gusts of 50 to 60 MPH will be possible near showers during the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Around 10 percent in the afternoon. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.