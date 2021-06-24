Dine 900ft Above Los Angeles at the Highest Outdoor Restaurant in the World

The highest outdoor restaurant in Los Angeles @vistaby71above / Instagram

The highest outdoor-eating restaurant in Los Angeles and the world at 900ft. (This helicopter is at 1000ft!)

On the 69th floor of the US Bank Tower building.

Breathtaking views of the city from two balconies.

Views of Dodger Stadium, Century City, SoFi Stadium, and Hollywood sign.

You’re a local, and you love to visit the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

But there’s one problem: you have no idea where to go for a bite that is both delicious and can be enjoyed with a view of the city skyline.

If you're looking for a restaurant with amazing views of downtown Los Angeles, then you can not go past the new pop-up restaurant called Vista Patio by 71Above in Downtown Los Angeles.

The "Mediterranean food and cocktail pop-up by 71Above" offers breathtaking 360-degree views from 69 stories up - that's over 900 feet above the city.

That makes it the highest outdoor-eating restaurant in the world.

The unique design features glass panels, so you'll feel like your table is floating above Downtown Los Angels while enjoying your views.

The highest outdoor restaurant in Los Angeles @vistaby71above / Instagram

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to head up to the top of the US Bank Tower building, well, now you have one.

Los Angeles at sunset @vistaby71above / Instagram

The restaurant is located on top of what used to be a US Bank Tower building.

It's not only the highest outdoor dining place but also features amazing views of LA from its 360-degree balcony.

The height allows you to take in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood while enjoying your meal. You can even see as far as Catalina Island on a clear day. What better way to enjoy your dinner than with a view like that?

Enjoy mezze with a cocktail and wine pairings.

Vista Patio has some amazing new menu items, including signature cocktails like a Tamarind Sour (Mezcal, tamarind, angostura amaro, lemon, and lime, with a splash of mole bitters.

The wines also pair well with small bites and Mediterranean mezze dishes like marinated Feta in orange, coriander, paprika honey, and oregano.

Or enjoy a refreshing dessert like the famous Ashta - a pudding with crushed pistachio, honey, dried strawberries while taking in stunning views of LA.

Whether it's date night or girls' night out, the outdoor patio has plenty of seating for a group.

If you're stopping by after work for happy hour, they have a great selection of cocktails and wine at the bar overlooking DTLA below.

Watch the sunset over LA as you take in views 900 ft above DTLA at this cocktail and mezze pop-up restaurant.

Los Angeles at night @vistaby71above / Instagram

This is definitely not your average restaurant experience - it's also the highest outdoor seating area in the world.

Let's face it: Unfortunately, the best views in the world are often reserved for those who can afford them.

Vista Patio offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles from the 69th floor of the US Bank Tower building, but it's also affordable and accessible.

At the Vista Patio pop-up restaurant, you can enjoy fine dining with million-dollar views at an affordable price point.

It’s located next to popular attractions like LACMA, Disney Hall, and other museums in DTLA. Open to 9.30 pm weekdays, and until 11 pm Friday and Saturday. You can make reservations online at www.71above.com/vista/

You don't have to be rich or famous to eat here— just bring your appetite.

Vista Patio

633 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, 90071

Have you eaten here - or are you unsure of eating outside on the 6th floor? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

P.S. Want more yummy posts from Los Angeles at your fingertips? Follow me by clicking the button below: