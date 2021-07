When Alex Gagne began hanging out with the Orleans Firebirds in 2010, he was only a few years older than the players he followed with his camera. The Massachusetts-based freelance photographer had come to Orleans that summer to produce his first folio with master printer Bob Korn, an ardent supporter of the hometown team, one of 10 in the Cape Cod Baseball League. When Korn connected Gagne with the Firebirds, it began a project to document the moments beyond hits and runs, wins and losses, in the most acclaimed amateur proving ground in the country. “I wanted to show the process of being a player,” Gagne says.