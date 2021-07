Here’s a subject you probably don’t see covered in a devotional piece such as my weekly Chaps Tent: Suicide, or Suicide Prevention. I touched on the subject about a year and half ago. What sparked my interest again, was a recent remark that a coffee buddy told me the other morning. Another friend, who has been having some significant medical problems remarked to a caregiver, off-the-cuff, something to the effect, that life is no longer worth living, which the caregiver immediately recognized as a real threat.