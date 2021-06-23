Cancel
Chatham, MA

Letters To The Editor: June 24, 2021

Cape Cod Chronicle
 12 days ago

The Chatham Airport Commission's master plan update (AMPU) environmental assessment plan is available for review and feedback until July 5. If you are not familiar with this plan, I encourage everyone to contact commission chair Huntley Harrison, for a printed copy of the report. Please review it and send your comments to the airport commission. The environmental assessment plan concerns all of Chatham but especially those residents who are in danger of losing their trees. Yes, some trees may simply be "trimmed" but others will be taken by eminent domain. Time is running out for these residents to respond. It's too late when they show up at your door and are ready to remove your trees!

