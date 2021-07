The Artist Cottages at Orleans Market Square are now open and ready for visitors at 15 Old Colony Way, and soon there will be music to enjoy along with the visuals. With a wide variety of art to enjoy, artists to meet and a lovely space in which to relax and have a snack from Little Beach Baker, The Food Truck or a treat from the Hot Chocolate Sparrow, the cottages are a perfect family-friendly destination for an afternoon outing.