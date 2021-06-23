Cancel
Google Chat gets new search filters for Android app

By Ida Torres
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Chat may still not be as feature-filled as other business communication platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams, etc but we are getting new features every once in a while that may eventually get us there. The newest update brings what Google should be able to do best: improved search filters. After all, Google’s main business is search right? It should now be easier to look for certain conversations, files, links, or whatever it is you’re looking for in your various chats.

