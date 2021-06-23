Google Chat gets new search filters for Android app

As chat platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have become popular over the last several years, the good old SMS had to take a back seat. Still, SMS messages aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Text messaging is still quite popular in countries like the US, and while your friends and family may not be pinging you on SMS as much, you’re still likely getting dozens of text messages from companies and service providers every day. To keep track of all these text messages on your Android phone, you need a good app. While the pre-installed apps work fine most of the time, they’re relatively barebones. So we’ve selected the best text messaging apps for Android you can download right now.