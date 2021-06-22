Cancel
Austin, MN

Elaine J. Brustad, 96

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElaine J. Brustad, 96 of Edina, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, died on June 20, 2021, at The Waters Residence, where she resided for the past several years. Elaine Johnson was born June 1, 1925, in Martinsburg Township to Adolph and Annie (Mathison) Johnson. Elaine was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Elaine graduated from Hector High School in 1943. She was employed in the office at the Dayton Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

