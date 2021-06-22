Elaine J. Brustad, 96 of Edina, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, died on June 20, 2021, at The Waters Residence, where she resided for the past several years. Elaine Johnson was born June 1, 1925, in Martinsburg Township to Adolph and Annie (Mathison) Johnson. Elaine was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Elaine graduated from Hector High School in 1943. She was employed in the office at the Dayton Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.