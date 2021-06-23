Cancel
Orleans, MA

A Board Member Resigns, And The Rest Prepare For A Court Case

Cape Cod Chronicle
 12 days ago

ORLEANS — You might say Cecil Newcomb is keeping his own counsel in declining requests to explain why he resigned from the select board last week. Meanwhile, his former colleagues were planning to meet in executive session last night (June 23) to discuss a legal complaint filed by a cannabis company that was not invited to negotiate a host community agreement to open a retail marijuana dispensary. A hearing on a preliminary injunction to block the town from moving forward on an agreement with Seaside Joint Venture is scheduled for July 1 in Barnstable Superior Court. It’s part of a complaint filed by B\Well Holdings against the town and the board.

