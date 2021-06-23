Rec Advisory Board Wants More Authority Over Programs

ORLEANS — The recreation advisory committee is exercised (as in worried or perplexed). “Our committee right now is frustrated and disappointed by what we’ve not been able to improve with the rec department, especially when it comes to programming,” committee chair Tracy Murphy told the select board June 16. “It must be welcoming, low-cost, accessible to all ages, interests, and abilities, responsive to community needs, with fees that are clear and transparent. We are not there now.”