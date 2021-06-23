Cancel
Hello Engineer is out as a Stadia exclusive with State Share, Madden NFL 22 pre-order

Cover picture for the articleYouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is also out now on Stadia, which supports Crowd Play, allowing for livestreamers to get others to join in. Another special feature for the Stadia release is that it allows friends and family who join you to sign up for a Stadia account in local multiplayer so each will get their own progress.

Madden NFL 19 leaving Xbox Game Pass and EA Play soon

EA has updated its Online Services Shutdown page, revealing that Madden NFL 19 will leave EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on August 20th, so grab any achievements from the game before it drops out of the two services. With the removal of Madden NFL 19 from EA Play,...
Madden NFL 22 Special Editions Explained

EA Sports has published a few Madden NFL 22 special editions for players to pre-order. Figuring out which version of a game can be difficult. Fortunately, we've combed through the editions to make this handy guide so fans know what they're getting for their money. We've broken down exactly what...
Madden NFL 22 Completely Transforms Franchise Mode on PS5, PS4

EA Sports regularly gets criticised – and rightly so – but Madden NFL 22’s rebuilt Franchise Mode is shaping up to be something special. The publisher announced a commitment to its most popular single player mode prior to the release of Madden NFL 21, and in fairness to the firm, it looks like it’s delivered. This year’s game is shaping up to be the best in a long time.
Madden NFL 22 will touchdown on Google Stadia on the same day as other platforms

The popular, titular Football game for the new year will officially release on Google Stadia day-and-date with other platforms. While Madden NFL 22 will release worldwide on August 20th for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 with dual entitlement for consoles (which allows buyers to upgrade to the Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5 copy at no additional cost after their initial purchase), EA also revealed that it would be coming to Google’s cloud game streaming service as well.
Madden NFL 22 - Madden Ultimate Team: Price Ranges

For those that are seeing Gridiron Notes for the first time, it’s where we’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest Madden NFL 22 news all season long. Our goal is to continue providing deeper insight into our game and keep you in the loop on all the updates around Madden NFL 22.
Franchise Deep Dive Video Released for Madden NFL 22

Last week, EA unveiled its plans for Madden NFL 22 as it looks to be focusing on Franchise Mode. Today, EA has released a deep dive video showing off what to expect in the mode. The video reveals what the coaching skill trees will look like as this aspect will better allow the player to groom their team towards varying play styles. It also jumps into the overhauled scouting aspect, which will be coming after launch along with other live updates. EA has also revealed that its new podcast, “Making Madden” is now available with the second episode releasing on Thursday. Madden NFL 22 launches on August 17 for those who pre-order and August 20 otherwise. The video can be viewed below.
PS5 India Restock: June 23 Pre-Orders Sold Out

The second slate of PS5 restocks this month has been sold out. All retailers seem to have sold out of the console within a couple of minutes of pre-orders going live. While most Indian retailers went out of stock for the PS5 almost immediately, Amazon India was notably able to hold on to stocks for a few minutes. Retailers like Games The Shop started having problems with their website just in time for the pre-orders to go live.
Rainbow Six Siege out on Stadia today, more games confirmed and a big 'mega' sale

Google continue bringing over more and more titles to Stadia, with the next set of Stadia Pro titles revealed too. Firstly, if you subscribe to the optional Stadia Pro from July 1 you will be able to play Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, and The Darkside Detective free with your sub. Additionally these titles will be leaving Stadia Pro so you should claim them today: Steamworld Dig, Ary & Secret of Seasons, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, PIKUNIKU, and Resident Evil 7: biohazard. Once a title leaves Stadia Pro, you have to buy it as normal in the Stadia store.
Pre-order price, theme, free rewards, and more

Elite Pass is one of the best ways for users to acquire the cosmetics in Free Fire. Players must complete various daily and weekly missions to progress through the pass and earn different in-game cosmetics. Garena releases a new Elite Pass at the beginning of every month. With the current...
Where to pre-order Life is Strange: True Colors

The latest instalment of the Life is Strange franchise, Life is Strange: True Colors, releases September 10, 2021, on all major platforms. Here are the best places to pre-order Life is Strange: True Colors in the US and UK, as well as the different editions and pre-order bonuses that are available.
Find Out How to Pre-Order a Diamond Edition Stitch Funko Pop!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We have seen some pretty awesome new Funko Pops released recently by Marvel, Star Wars, and now Disney. Just yesterday was Stitch Day and this Funko Pop decided to...
Where to pre-order Rainbow Six: Extraction

Rainbow Six: Extraction releases September 16 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. If you can’t wait to get your hands on the next instalment of the Rainbow Six franchise, you can get your pre-orders in now from links below. US. UK. Rainbow Six: Extraction editions...
EA Madden 21 Update 1.015 June 30 Runs Out

Heads up! EA Vancouver has released the EA Madden 21 update 1.015 June 30 patch for current-gen (PS5, Xbox Series)! This patch doesn’t seem to be out on PS4 and Xbox One, as far as we’re aware. EA Madden 21 Update 1.015 June 30 Patch Notes:. No official announcement has...
Hello Neighbors Spinoff Hello Engineers Surprisingly Released

Hello Engineer has released first on Google Stadia in Early Access. It's a multiplayer-building construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. Players will have to scavenge, craft, and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of the Golden Apple amusement park, which was originally built by Mr. Peterson himself. Players...