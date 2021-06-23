GINNA PARSONS: Teriyaki chicken delicious

All I’m going to say about this recipe is you need to try it.

I got it a couple of weeks ago from the Sweet Little Bluebird food blog and my husband, Charlie, put it together one day last week. It was so easy and unbelievably good.

COOK OF THE WEEK: Brewer woman hones cooking skills over years

The sauce is what makes it, although there’s nothing wrong with slow-cooked chicken thighs. They shred like butter.

Usually, when we try a new recipe and we like it, it goes into our three-ring binder. After we made this, Charlie said, “Don’t bother putting that recipe away. Leave it out. We’re going to be making it again next week.”

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Cooked rice, steamed broccoli, sesame seeds, for serving

Place chicken thighs in a single layer in a slow cooker.

In a small sauce pan over medium heat, combine soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, garlic, ginger, pepper and cornstarch. Allow to come to a simmer, whisking often until sauce thickens.

Pour sauce over chicken, coating well (lift chicken so sauce gets underneath). Cook on low for 3 to 4 hours, until chicken reaches 165 degrees.

When ready, shred chicken with two forks. Serve chicken over rice, top with broccoli and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serves 4.