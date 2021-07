After the latest setback in Britney Spears' explosive conservatorship battle, the #FreeBritney movement has mutated into a full-blown crusade. With legions of supporters that seem to be growing by the second, the movement is unafraid of locking horns with a justice system they deem to be wicked. Their fervent support of Spears has remained resolute as she remains ensnared in a 13-year legal arrangement that has given her father, Jamie Spears, complete control of her life.