BANGKOK - For the second time in as many days, anti-government protesters took to the streets of Bangkok demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha. Saturday's demonstrations came two days after protesters gathered by the thousands outside parliament and Cabinet offices to mark 89th anniversary of Thailand’s transition from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional one. Thursday's gatherings were the first anti-government rallies since the Southeast Asian country's most drastic resurgence of COVID-19 infections triggered lockdowns in April.