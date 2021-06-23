COOK OF THE WEEK: Brewer woman hones cooking skills over years

BREWER • When Faye Robbins was in the ninth grade, she and a friend hitched a ride to the Alabama-Mississippi Fair and Dairy Show in Tupelo with one of her uncles.

Once there, they ran up on a boy named John.

“I wouldn’t even ride rides with him,” Robbins said. “But he ended up bringing us home from the fair.”

That was in September 1956. The following May, the two married.

“I was 14 and he was 19,” Robbins said. “He had just finished high school, and I only finished ninth grade. I would have had a fit if one of my kids did that. But I never regretted marrying that young. We had a good time together. He was a good guy.”

Faye and John Robbins had been married 47 years when he died in 2004. They have three children: Elise and her husband, Bubba; Johnny and his wife, Donna; and Ben and his wife, Shannon; plus seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“I guess I learned to cook after we married, but I don’t remember learning to cook,” said Robbins, 78. “We lived upstairs at Mama Elsie and Papa’s house in Verona – John’s parents – and I’m sure my mother-in-law helped me a lot.”

Now, Robbins cooks just about every night, and any kids or grandkids who are hungry are welcome at the table.

She might prepare meatloaf with creamed potatoes, English peas and rolls, or a roasted chicken with new potatoes, salad and garlic bread.

“I used to cook every Sunday at lunch for the kids and their families, but it’s hard to get them here now,” she said. “They have their own lives, a cabin at the lake they go to.”

For about 10 years, Robbins had Brewer Grocery, and she’s worked off and on over the years at the family’s Papa V’s stores in Tupelo and Verona.

“When we first had the Papa V’s at Verona, I did a ton of banana pudding,” she said. “One man would find out what day I was making it, and he’d be sure and get there early before we’d run out.”

Robbins said she’ll cook – and eat – just about anything, but she draws the line at calf’s liver and chicken livers.

“That’s one thing I will not cook,” she said. “I will cook gizzards and dumplings for my sons, but I don’t eat them.”

When asked about her favorite meal, Robbins was quick to reel off the menu: chicken and olives, creamed potatoes, green beans and slaw.

“But I’d have to be the one to make it,” she said. “I like it the way I fix it.”

COCONUT PIE

1/2 cup self-rising flour, sifted

1 3/4 cup sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups flaked coconut

2 cups milk

1/2 stick butter

Combine flour and sugar. In a separate bowl, combine eggs, vanilla, coconut and milk. Grease a large pie plate with butter and then place the remainder in the liquid mixture. Mix the liquid mixture with the flour and sugar. Pour into prepared pie plate and bake at 325 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. This pie makes its own crust.

BEAN DIP

2 cans shoe-peg corn

2 cans ranch-style black beans

1 can mild Ro-tel tomatoes

1 can hot Ro-tel tomatoes

2 bunches green onions, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 large bottle zesty Italian dressing

Drain corn, and drain and rinse black beans, and place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes (you can pour a little of the liquid off if you like), onions and bell peppers. Pour dressing over and let refrigerate overnight.

CROCK-POT PINTO BEANS

1 pound dried pinto beans

4 to 5 cups water

1 can Ro-tel tomatoes

1 onion, chopped

4 to 6 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped

1 pound ham pieces

Combine all ingredients in a Crock-Pot. If mixture isn’t covered with water, add more. Cook on high for 7 to 8 hours.

JANE’S CAKE

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple

1 can cherry pie filling

1 stick butter, softened

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Combine crushed pineapple and cherry pie filling and pour into the bottom of a greased baking dish. Mix softened butter with cake mix until crumbly. Add nuts. Pour cake mixture over fruit. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.

POUND CAKE

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup sour cream, room temperature

6 eggs, room temperature, separated

2 sticks butter, room temperature

3 cups sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

Mix soda with sour cream and set aside.

Separate eggs. Beat egg whites in a bowl until stiff. Set aside.

Cream butter. Add sugar. Add egg yolks and beat well. Alternately add flour and sour cream, beating well after each addition. Fold in beaten egg whites.

Bake in a Bundt pan at 325 degrees for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours, or until lightly browned on top.

BANANA NUT CAKE

CAKE

1 box yellow cake mix

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

4 very ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

FROSTING

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese

1 stick butter

1 pound confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

1 cup chopped pecans

Chopped pecans and pecan halves, for garnish

For the cake, combine cake mix, oil, eggs, bananas and baking soda and mix well. Pour batter into 2 greased and floured baking pans or one 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 to 40 minutes for cake pans or 35 minutes for a 9x13. Let cool.

For the frosting, cream together the cream cheese, butter, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla. Add chopped pecans. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Press chopped pecans into the sides of the cake and press pecan halves onto the top of the cake.

PUMPKIN MUFFINS

1 can pure pumpkin

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

3 cups self-rising flour

2 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup raisins

1 cup chopped nuts

Combine pumpkin, oil, sugar and eggs in a large bowl.

In another bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, raisins and nuts. Add this mixture to pumpkin mixture.

Pour batter into greased muffin tin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Makes about 2 dozen muffins.

CHICKEN WITH OLIVES

1 whole chicken or chicken breast halves

Self-rising flour

Salt and pepper

1 stick butter or margarine

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup chopped green olives

Cut chicken in pieces and roll in flour seasoned with salt and pepper. Melt butter in a baking dish. Place chicken in dish, skin side down. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Combine cream of chicken soup, milk and chopped olives. Pour over chicken and bake, uncovered, 20 to 30 minutes longer.