APS Summer Camp Inspires Healthy Nutrition Lesson with Book Reading and Smoothies. Award-Winning book, Becoming a Superhero by C. Ariane Durden. They say one of the greatest joys is hearing children laugh. So, when you are the one bringing the fun with a life lesson through food, then you know that you have something fantastic, and you can change lives. That is what local author C. Ariane Durden is setting out to do as she shares her 2021 Independent Press Award-Wining book, Becoming a Superhero with children all over Georgia.