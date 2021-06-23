All interim appointments to elected office should do as Christy Jordan pledges

The Lee County Supervisors this week appointed Christy Jordan to serve on the board once her husband vacates his District 3 seat to become mayor of Tupelo. Todd Jordan turned in his official letter of resignation on Monday. The resignation will become effective June 30, the day before he is sworn in as mayor. Ultimately a special election will fill the remainder of Todd Jordan’s term. With the special election scheduled for November, supervisors chose to fill the seat with an interim appointment so residents in that district would not be without representation.