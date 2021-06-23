The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis

The Las Vegas Raiders have many positives working in their favor going into this season. Nevertheless, which will be the biggest reason they finally return to the playoffs?. The Silver and Black made several noteworthy improvements this offseason in an attempt to get better. Not just better, but better relatively quickly. Several investments were done to help alleviate the secondary and defensive lines, both massive weaknesses last year. Also, Jon Gruden decided that signing a legitimate number two running back was necessary. Mostly to help establish a power-run identity with a rebuilt offensive line. While these are all excellent moves, the biggest reason that the Raiders return to the playoffs will be Gus Bradley’s hiring.