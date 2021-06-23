CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries
Sioux Falls [South Dakota]/ London [UK], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN), a US-based leader in precision agriculture technology for US$58 per share, representing a 33.6% premium to the Raven Industries 4-week volume-weighted average stock price, and US$2.1 billion Enterprise Value.