Box Elder County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Manti National Forest, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manti National Forest; Salt Lake Desert; Southern Ashley National Forest; Tavaputs Plateau; Uinta Mountains; Wasatch Mountains; Western Ashley National Forest; Western Uintah Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 479, 480, 481, 482, 483, 484, AND 488 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 479 Wasatch Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 480 Uinta Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 481 Western Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 482 Western Uintah Basin, Fire Weather Zone 483 Southern Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 484 Tavaputs Plateau and Fire Weather Zone 488 Manti National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated mainly dry thunderstorms are expected this afternoon becoming widely scattered this evening into the overnight hours. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.

