Girardi mans up to the Max, but Phils can't back him up
PHILADELPHIA – There was no pitchers’ duel between Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and Nationals counterpart Max Scherzer. Wheeler lasted just three innings covering 73 pitches in damp conditions with temperatures falling at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night. It was the first time he didn’t reach the fourth inning with the Phillies, who surrendered a 3-2 decision to the Nats, leaving the teams tied for third in the National League East behind the Braves, with identical 34-36 records.www.thereporteronline.com