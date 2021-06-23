Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Girardi mans up to the Max, but Phils can't back him up

By Bob Grotz bgrotz@21st-centurymedia.com @BobGrotz on Twitter
Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – There was no pitchers’ duel between Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and Nationals counterpart Max Scherzer. Wheeler lasted just three innings covering 73 pitches in damp conditions with temperatures falling at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night. It was the first time he didn’t reach the fourth inning with the Phillies, who surrendered a 3-2 decision to the Nats, leaving the teams tied for third in the National League East behind the Braves, with identical 34-36 records.

www.thereporteronline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phils#Baseball Tonight#Phillies#Citizens Bank Park#National League East#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBriverbender.com

Check, mate: Miffed Max stares down Girardi, Nats top Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBWTOP

Max Scherzer was fed up after Joe Girardi asked for substance check mid-inning

Scherzer was fed up at Girardi’s mid-inning substance check originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If there is any athlete in the world most locked in during a game, Max Scherzer is very close to the top of the list. The three-time Cy Young winner is as intense as he is dominant. He grunts when he throws, stalks the mound between strikeouts and talks to himself in tight situations.
MLBcrossingbroad.com

SanFilippo: Joe Girardi Can’t Win, Even When the Phillies Do

Joe Girardi is in a position where he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t, and that’s not a very good place to be. A perfect example of being in a can’t-win spot took place Tuesday night during the Phillies tight rope-walking, 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tommy Pham gets cotton candy, ice cream helmet from concessions during rain delay (Video)

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham spent the rain delay eating some ice cream and cotton candy from the concession stands. The San Diego Padres are looking to enter the win column against the Philadelphia Phillies after they dropped the series-opening game on Friday 4-3 in the tenth inning. But, Saturday afternoon’s game did not start on time due to a rain delay. So, both teams had to play the waiting game.
MLBfastphillysports.com

SAY IT AIN’T SO, JOE: PHILS GIRARDI OFFICIALLY ON THE HOT SEAT!

“It’s not fun,” Girardi said. “I mean, [the job] is fun, but it’s frustrating at times. But I’m the same guy every day. I’m optimistic. I told the guys, it’s going to turn around. Keep fighting, keep fighting. That’s all we can do.”. The Phillies are are 64-71 (.474) in...
MLBWRAL

Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night. Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a perfect ninth.
MLBTrentonian

Phillies Notebook: When it rains, it pours in ninth for Andrew McCutchen, Phillies

PHILADEPHIA — The positives, from a Phillies perspective, in the ninth inning Sunday:. 1. At least there was no rain delay. 2. Andrew Knapp warms up quickly. Any game that finishes with Knapp on the mound generally isn’t one to be remembered. Had Sunday’s 11-1 loss to the San Diego Padres merely been such a mess, that would’ve been regrettable if acceptable.
MLBThe Good Phight

A wet, hot Philadelphia victory: Phillies 4, Padres 2

In a game whose start was delayed by almost two hours, this one felt a little like a mismatch. Zach Eflin, though good his last start out, has been uneven lately and would be facing Yu Darvish, who has been quite good all year. However, as he did last Saturday against Jacob deGrom, Eflin would match the ace pitch for pitch, putting his team in a position to win the game.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Manny Machado hits 2 homers, Padres rout Phillies 11-1

PHILADELPHIA — Manny Machado made the most of two swings in a ballpark that could have been his home. Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Sunday. The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their...
MLBTimes Union

San Diego-Philadelphia Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham flies out to shallow right field to Bryce Harper. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow left field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Fernando Tatis Jr. to second. Manny Machado homers to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Trent Grisham flies out to shallow left field to Andrew McCutchen.
MLBMLB

Girardi addresses criticism, Phils' struggles

NEW YORK – Joe Girardi is not used to losing. But the Phillies are losing. They are 64-71 (.474) in 135 games since he became manager in 2020. Girardi, who never experienced a losing season in 10 years as Yankees manager, has navigated through a minefield of poor defense and relief pitching in that time. Both hurt the Phillies numerous times last week, including six blown saves in four games from Wednesday through Saturday and costly errors in the final inning that led to three blown saves on Friday and Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Swipes sixth base

McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base Saturday against the Padres. McCutchen singled off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning and promptly stole second base before coming in to score on a Rhys Hoskins double. The 34-year-old McCutchen is 6-for-7 on the basepaths this season, with half off those six steals coming in the last seven games. McCutchen has gotten on base at a healthy .352 clip this season -- he leads the Phillies with 48 walks -- and has 13 homers and 41 RBI in 253 at-bats, but his .229 average would be the lowest of his career.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phillies will have two All-Stars in Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto

Jul. 5—For the first time since 2013, the Phillies will have more than one player in the All-Star Game. Surprised? J.T. Realmuto wasn't. Zack Wheeler was named to the National League team Sunday evening, as expected, after pitching as well as anyone this side of New York Mets ace/wizard Jacob deGrom. But Wheeler will have an unexpected travel companion to next Tuesday night's game in Denver. Realmuto, the star catcher who just went through what he described as "one of the worst slumps of my career," was selected to his third All-Star Game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy