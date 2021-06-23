Day of Free Admission Timed with Opening of GOLEM: A Call to Action

GOLEM: A Call to Action, by artist Julie Weitz, is the inaugural exhibition in The CJM's Black Box Gallery--a new, dedicated space for media art at The Museum. Drawing on Jewish allegory, folklore, and spiritual practice, Weitz's video artworks, My Golem as a Wildland Firefighter and Prayer for Burnt Forests, examine the causes and impacts of megafires, an increasingly devastating aspect of life in California. These works explore progressive wildfire management, including controlled burns--a method long used by California's Indigenous communities--alongside the Jewish imperative of tikkun olam (to heal the world), calling on all of us to uphold the land's right to rest and recuperation.