HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast for the next several days is one you would expect for early July in the south: Steamy and soggy at times. After a very pleasant 4th of July weekend, while you may be off today, the heat will not be. We will return to our typical summertime pattern of hot and humid conditions, with highs approaching the 90-degree mark. That heat could spawn some pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. We’ll just have to wait and see. Be ready for them, just in case.