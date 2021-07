New B-21 artwork accompanied the release of an official fact sheet on the bomber. The U.S. Air Force has released what is only the third official rendering of its future B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which shows a previously unseen and extremely curious cockpit windscreen configuration. The latest image depicts one of the aircraft flying over Edwards Air Force Base in California, where initial testing of these bombers is set to begin after the type's first flight, which is presently expected to occur in May 2022.