US stocks rally after dovish Powell tone
US stocks rally accelerated on Tuesday as investors reacted to the dovish tone of Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.5% as Microsoft’s valuation surged to more than $2 trillion for the first time ever. In testimony to Congress, Jerome Powell said that the Fed will take a patient approach to eventually scale down pandemic response tools. He also said that the bank will do anything it can to support the economy’s recovery. Investors have been on alert for clues on when the bank will start scaling down its $120 billion per month quantitative easing program.www.fxstreet.com