Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US stocks rally after dovish Powell tone

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks rally accelerated on Tuesday as investors reacted to the dovish tone of Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.5% as Microsoft’s valuation surged to more than $2 trillion for the first time ever. In testimony to Congress, Jerome Powell said that the Fed will take a patient approach to eventually scale down pandemic response tools. He also said that the bank will do anything it can to support the economy’s recovery. Investors have been on alert for clues on when the bank will start scaling down its $120 billion per month quantitative easing program.

www.fxstreet.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#New Home Sales#Congress#Api#Eia#Eur#Eurusd#Fed Chair#Ema#Macd#Gbpusd#Rsi#Boe#Btc Usd#Btcusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Housing
Related
StocksMoney Morning

This Commodities Stock Is How to Profit on the Upcoming Rally

Inflation speculation is dominating the news. And really, inflation is already here. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell's been saying the inflation we're seeing is "transitory" and that after supply-chain issues are resolved – and plants and producers get back into gear – supply will catch up with demand and inflation will disappear.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week’s mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
StocksFXStreet.com

Markets pause after US stocks end at records on solid US jobs data

EUR USD -0.06%. The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, fell 0.3% on Friday after Bureau of Labor Statistics report unemployment rate rose to 5.9% in June from 5.8% in May when an decline to 5.6% was forecast.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Make All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 rallied rather significantly heading into the weekend as the jobs number came out with an addition of 850,000 for the month of June. That shows that the United States is recovering much quicker than many of the other world’s economies, so it makes sense that money would continue to flow into the stock markets in that country. Furthermore, we have been in an uptrend for quite some time, and it is likely that we see continuation given enough time.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF trades with modest gains above 0.9200 mark

USD/CHF gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. Diminishing odds for an early policy tightening by the Fed kept the USD bulls on the defensive. The prevalent cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven CHF and collaborated to cap the upside. The USD/CHF pair struggled to capitalize on...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

Will central bank divergence become more apparent this week? FOMC minutes & ECB special meeting on tap. The latest Federal Reserve meeting, mid-June saw the Fed announce an unexpected hawkish shift. The Fed caught the market off guard by announcing that it now expects two interest rate rises in 2023, when before it didn’t expect any until 2024. The move boosted the US Dollar which went on to hit a 3 month high.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to gains near session tops, around mid-1.2300s

USD/CAD caught some fresh bids on Monday and recovered a part of the post-NFP losses. A softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a modest lift. A subdued USD price action held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside. The USD/CAD pair held on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

The rupee rose against the US dollar

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.52 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.30 levels. The rupee rose more in choppy trade today as foreign banks sold the greenback likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors into Indian companies looking to raise capital through initial public offerings in the coming days.
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch another round of records

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as Wall Street gets set to kick off the holiday-shortened week with the S&P 500 at a record high. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 30 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped less than 0.1%. U.S. markets remained closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US recovery continues, dollar to keep strengthening

The US added 860,000 job positions in June, beating the market’s expectations. Stocks surged, and government bond yields decline amid a better mood. EUR/USD is technically bearish, with sellers likely surging on approaches to 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its weekly losses on Friday, ending the week in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as rate-hike bets ebb, Fed minutes loom

* Spot gold may rise to $1,813/oz - technicals (Updates prices) July 5 (Reuters) - Gold held firm below a two-week high on Monday, as concerns eased over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve after a mixed bag of U.S. jobs data, while focus shifted to minutes from the U.S. central bank’s June policy meeting.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovery battles monthly hurdle above 0.7000

NZD/USD struggles to extend the strongest daily gains in eight weeks. Market sentiment improved post-NFP but bulls stay skeptical. Virus concerns in Australia, Sino-US tussles also exert downside pressure. New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price Index, China Caixin Services PMI can direct nearby moves, US holidays may reduce market liquidity. NZD/USD...
U.S. Politicsbitcoin.com

Brian Armstrong Meets With Fed Chair Jerome Powell - 'US Needs to Be a Major Crypto Player to Stay Relevant'

According to Jerome Powell’s conference calendar, the CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, met with the Federal Reserve chairman and former House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan to speak about the implications of digital currencies. The meeting’s details are unclear but most of the discussions seemingly revolved around the construction of an American central bank digital currency (CBDC) and countries that are already ahead of the game.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Is the rally doomed?

US dollar surrenders the week’s gains after NFP. WTI rises 1.2% to near three-year high. US Treasury rates drop after Friday payrolls. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees long-term consolidation below 1.2400. The USD/CAD lost most of its weekly gain on Friday after opening at 1.2294 on Monday and reaching 1.2437 on...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.