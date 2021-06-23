US stocks rally after dovish Powell tone

The S&P 500 rallied rather significantly heading into the weekend as the jobs number came out with an addition of 850,000 for the month of June. That shows that the United States is recovering much quicker than many of the other world’s economies, so it makes sense that money would continue to flow into the stock markets in that country. Furthermore, we have been in an uptrend for quite some time, and it is likely that we see continuation given enough time.