Jurassic Festival: Dino Zoo comes to area

With two ways to experience the festival, visitors will enjoy new illuminated lanterns, performances and great food. Light up the night this summer with the Asian Lantern Festival, a celebration of Asian culture at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. From July 14 through Sept. 5, visit the zoo after hours to enjoy illuminated lanterns, performances, food and more. Over the past four years, almost a half million guests have attended the festival. Whether you’re a season regular or this is your first time, there are plenty of new displays to enjoy this year. “It's really a unique celebration of culture,” says Kelly Manderfield, chief marketing officer for Cleveland Metroparks. “It’s become a summer staple here in Cleveland.” Here are four things you should know before you go: