Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Jurassic Festival: Dino Zoo comes to area

By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
punxsutawneyspirit.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGASKILL TWP. — You may think dinosaurs no longer rule the earth, but the triceratops towering over this year’s Groundhog Festival might have something to say about that. Herb Stein, owner of the Dinosaur Zoo, also known as “Wonder Zone Science,” said he’s been doing the show for about two years.

www.punxsutawneyspirit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#The Dinosaur Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
KISS 106

Dinosaurs Are Coming to Louisville Zoo Starting This Weekend

I don't know the exact point when everyone went crazy for dinosaurs, but for my generation, it happened with Jurassic Park in 1993. The bells and whistles and technology at the time to bring the prehistoric creatures to life were revolutionary. That technology in part is now on display with Dino Quest which will begin this Saturday at the Louisville Zoo.
Rock Springs, WYsweetwaternow.com

PHOTOS: Area Youth Enjoy Dino Encounters in Bunning Park Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Dino Encounters CretaceousTour came to Rock Springs this afternoon for kids to learn more about their favorite dinosaurs. The event took place in Bunning Park where families enjoyed demonstrations about different dinosaurs, took photos with a Rocky the T-Rex and searched for dinosaur fossils in the Excavation Zone.
Tremonton, UTHerald-Journal

Tremonton Arts Festival coming to downtown Saturday

Members of the Tremonton Arts Council are getting ready to host the first-ever Tremonton Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at Midland Square downtown. The fourth annual chalk art contest, known as the Midland Square Chalk Affair, has attracted some 40 artists and will still be the centerpiece of the festival, but the arts council is aiming for a bigger event this year and in the future.
Lewisburg, PASun-Gazette

Sidewalk chalk festival coming to Lewisburg

Downtown Lewisburg will transform the sidewalks into an open-air art gallery on July 9. The Lewisburg Arts Council invites artists of all ages to join the community for its free, family-friendly festival. If the weather does not cooperate, the event will be postponed until July 16. People can register in...
East Aurora, NYeastaurorabee.com

Roycroft Summer Festival set for return this coming weekend

The Roycrofters-At-Large Association’s 45th Roycroft Summer Arts & Crafts Festival will return after a cancellation last summer. This year’s festival will run on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, at the Classic Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora. The festival runs from 10 a.m until 5 p.m. both days. This is the third year the Roycroft Summer Festival returns […]
Blacksburg, VAWDBJ7.com

7@four: Lavender Festival is coming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Beliveau Farms Lavender Festival is headed to Blacksburg. The festival is 6/26-27 and July 10 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be vendors, lavender food specials, lavender wine cocktails, lavender beer, gift items, and plants for sale. There will also be special tours; at...
Sanborn, NDTimes-Online

Area July 4th Festivities & Fireworks Shows

It’s hard to believe that we’re already creeping up on July 4th. As we get ever-closer to the day of Independence festivities, many organizations, communities and individuals are ironing out the details of their celebrations. Here’s what’s going on in this area:. Sanborn. The Sanborn community is hosting their annual...
Houston, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Save the date for these Houston-area festivals happening this summer

Summer is officially here, which means sun, pool days and festivals across the city. While many favorites still aren't happening this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, vaccination rates in the area mean it's getting safer for us all to gather again, especially outdoors. SOFT SERVE SUMMER: Where to...
Delaware Statedelcoculturevultures.com

Delaware Shakespeare Summer Festival Coming

Delaware Shakespeare has crafted a series of three fun events as it returns to welcoming audiences at Rockwood Park. The 2021 Summer Festival will let you “triple your bard” with “Midsummer Mix Tape,” “Rosalind x 3” and “Shakespeare Poetry Slam.” The Festival will take place from July 16 through August 1. Audiences are invited to picnic in the park while enjoying programs that allow for social distancing among performers and audience members alike.
Chelsea, MIwelovedexter.com

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events Launches SculptureWalk 2021!

CHELSEA – If you haven’t yet seen this year’s Sculptures, you are going to be astounded! Chelsea Area Festivals & Events (CAFE) proudly brings you SculptureWalk 2021. Sixteen original sculptures grace the courtyards and streets of Chelsea. The majority of the Artists hail from Michigan, seven of the Artists are returning from the previous year, plus nine artists new to SculptureWalk. The diversity and quality of this contemporary exhibit created by regional Artists enhance Chelsea’s cultural community.
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Music and art festivals comes to Shelby Saturday

Art – both musical and visual – will come to Shelby via two events held in conjunction Saturday. Typically an event that spans two days, the Cleveland County Arts Council’s Art of Sound will provide music for six hours, partnering with Arts on the Square, hosted by Buffalo Creek Gallery.
Buffalo, WYSheridan Media

Chalk Art & Music Festival Coming July 17th

Coming up on Saturday, July 17th, the Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council will be presenting the Chalk Art & Music Festival in Buffalo’s Crazy Woman Square. Bonnie Klasinski, with the JCAHC, discussed the event with the city council in May. Additionally, there will be music, vendors, food, poetry, and...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Fourth of July fun: Area communities offer festivals and fireworks and more

The City of Grand Rapids fireworks display will be held Sunday, July 4 and launched from the Pokegama Golf Course at dusk. There will be shuttle buses to the golf course with departures from Essentia Health parking lot starting at 8 p.m. The Essentia parking lot is located at 1542 Golf Course Road. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the Pokegama Grill.
Cleveland, OHclevelandmagazine.com

Asian Lantern Festival Returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

With two ways to experience the festival, visitors will enjoy new illuminated lanterns, performances and great food. Light up the night this summer with the Asian Lantern Festival, a celebration of Asian culture at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. From July 14 through Sept. 5, visit the zoo after hours to enjoy illuminated lanterns, performances, food and more. Over the past four years, almost a half million guests have attended the festival. Whether you’re a season regular or this is your first time, there are plenty of new displays to enjoy this year. “It's really a unique celebration of culture,” says Kelly Manderfield, chief marketing officer for Cleveland Metroparks. “It’s become a summer staple here in Cleveland.” Here are four things you should know before you go:
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Nashville Cocktail Festival Returns, and It’s Coming in Hot!

After a year off because of ... well, you know, the popular Nashville Cocktail Festival will return in person Sept. 7 through 11 with a packed schedule of parties, tastings and educational seminars. While tickets won’t go on sale to the general public until July 7, if you want to get a jump on the gen pop, you can sign up to be an NCF Insider today for early access to ticketing on June 30 and a 15 percent discount for using a code (which will be emailed to Insiders on June 29).
Princeton, WVptonline.net

Petting zoo coming to Grants

PRINCETON — An opportunity to see and even pet animals ranging from wallabies to miniature deer is coming in July to Mercer County and the surrounding area. The Great American Petting Zoo is scheduled to be at Grants Supermarket on July 10 in Bluefield and on July 11 in Princeton. The petting zoo is also scheduled to be at the Grants in Oak Hill on July 12 and Grants IGA Supermarket in Smithers on July 15.

Comments / 0

Community Policy