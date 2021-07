We’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Sugar futures , published in members area of the website. As our members know Sugar is showing impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from the April 2020 low . We expected the commodity to keep finding buyers for further extension higher. We recommended members to avoid selling in any proposed pull back and keep buying the dips in 3,7,11 swings. Recently Sugar made a 3 waves pull back that have given us a good buying opportunity . In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Pattern Forecast and Trading Strategy.