Strawberry Moon To Appear Full For 3 Days Over Central New York This Week

By Matty Jeff
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 14 days ago
The last supermoon of 2021 will hang in the Central New York sky later this week and will appear for a good stretch of time. Whether you are a consistent stargazer or just love to soak in the beauty of the nighttime sky on occasion, you will want to be looking up to the cosmos starting Thursday night (6/24) for the 'Strawberry Moon,' the final supermoon of 2021, according to Yahoo. The moon itself of course does not change, but when it reaches the point in its orbit closest to Earth it appears to be supersized.

Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

