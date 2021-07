I don’t know about you, but there are always a few vegetables that are challenging. For me, one is eggplant, Solanum melongena. A member of the nightshade family, it is native to India and a close cousin to tomatoes and potatoes. The flowers are self-pollinating which means no insects are needed for pollination. Eggplants prefer a sunny location with fertile, well-drained, soil with pH between 5.5 and 7.2, that is high in organic matter, and receives an inch of water weekly.