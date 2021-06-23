Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Modern Dacha by Jerzy Woźniak

homeadore.com
 12 days ago

Modern Dacha is a contemporary retreat located in Poland, designed in 2021 by Jerzy Woźniak. The idea of finishing the second house in the middle of the woods came from Investors’ love for nature and proactive way of spending spare time, as well as the need to create an asylum, standing in contrast to the quick, everyday life of big cities. Although the dacha steers away from traditional representation of a lodge, all design solutions and materials draw direct inspiration from the overpowering proximity of nature.

homeadore.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerzy Woźniak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dacha#Polish#Scandinavian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designcityscopemag.com

Modern Marvel

A purposeful design and classic features create this luxurious outdoor area. The backyard’s distinct sections – from the pool’s adjoining deck to the upper patio – form a functional, wide-open layout that allows for easy movement and large gatherings of family and friends. Clean lines and the sleek look of the geometric pool border offer a contemporary feel. The pool itself features LED lighting, a custom built-in retractable pool cover, and a self-cleaning system. Two waterfall features on the pool’s raised wall, built from split-faced travertine tile, are effortless embellishments, and the interior’s natural stone finish, a pebble sheen black onyx, brings out the elements of the surrounding stone pieces. After a dip in the pool, the upper patio’s gas firepit, also crafted from split-faced travertine, is an ideal respite.
Interior Designatlantahomesmag.com

Modern Artistry

Modern design doesn’t have to be reserved for new construction, as Julie Witzel demonstrates in this bath suite in a remodeled Ansley Park abode. The 1880s bungalow had undergone years of updates that resulted in an inefficient hodgepodge of outdated spaces, she says. The redesign, which took advantage of an unused second guest bedroom, carved out a corridor that led to his-and-her bath suites, separate closets and a morning bar.
Interior Designhomeanddesign.com

Modern Refuge

The new owners of a transitional Chevy Chase home wanted to break free of the confining twin bathrooms in their primary suite. “Hers was pink and his was green,” recalls designer Michael Stehlik, who was tapped for the makeover. “The baths felt clunky and though the property backs up to a wooded park, the only spot with a view was the tub.”
Interior DesignArchDaily

Colorful Mosaics House / Manoj Patel Design Studio

Houses, Detail, Decoration & Ornament • Vadodara, India. Text description provided by the architects. Colors express celebrations of life. Located in a semi urban area of Vadodara, this plot space of 1600 square-feet-space has two sides open with one side adjoining to the neighbourhood. Using simpler geometric forms, robust massing has been evolved in subtle, striking the surfaces with detail patterns and textures. Interiors of the dwelling features use of light coral pink walls and a complimenting shade of yellow inspired by concept of surprising color graphics.
Interior Designfarmforum.net

Brynwood design introduced by decorative gables, custom stone masonry

Soaring arches blend with custom stone masonry in the Brynwood, creating a visually intriguing front facade. Decorative gable supports and Craftsman-style windows add to the allure. Bright and spacious gathering spaces fill most of the ground floor in this estate-size, three-level plan. Bedrooms are upstairs, and a three-car garage, plus...
Interior Designhomeanddesign.com

Modern Evolution

Interior Photography by Anice Hoachlander | Outdoor Photography by Allen Russ. Set on a bluff overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, the home of Jason Claire and his husband tells a tale of evolution. Originally built as a weekend retreat from the couple’s DC-based life, it now serves as their primary residence—yet a sense of escape prevails. “We’ve created a relaxing space that almost makes us feel like we’re on vacation,” reveals the designer. “So much of it is the view. We’re fortunate to have a beautiful natural environment.” That panorama provides a pristine backdrop for Claire’s clean-lined, layered aesthetic.
Seattle, WAurbnlivn.com

Modern treehouse in Denny-Blaine

Built in 2018, 308 35th Ave. E is a custom-designed modern four-bedroom home. Situated on a quiet street in central Seattle’s Denny-Blaine neighborhood, the home offers plentiful views of nearby treetops from nearly every floor. With quick accessibility to downtown Seattle and Bellevue, the property’s location combines the best of privacy, peace and functionality.
Chattanooga, TNcityscopemag.com

The Making of a Modern Townhome

When John Coffelt and Jonathan Bailey of HGH Construction, LLC, found out that a lot they had purchased in the heart of north Chattanooga was zoned for townhomes, it was a dream come true. “I had gone on a trip to DC and saw some colorful modern townhomes that had an interesting architectural shape, and I knew immediately that I wanted to bring that to Chattanooga,” says Coffelt. “I hadn’t done a ton of modern construction, so this was a great opportunity.”
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Design Directory 2021: inspiring living room furniture

From asymmetric sofas that pair up perfectly to create a cosy seating nook to a compelling cabinet that turns storage convention on its head, not to mention luscious lighting, ample armchairs, sculptural shelving and more. The Wallpaper* edit of deeply desirable living room furniture kicks off the 2021 Design Directory – our annual pick of inspiring new furniture for every room of the house. Make yourself at home…
Home & Gardendowntownmagazinenyc.com

The Bay is Framed by this Modern A-frame

IN A TOP-TO-BOTTOM RENOVATION of a bay-side A-frame home on Fire Island, Bromley Caldari turned a seasoned beach rental into a sleek, modern hide-out. Rethinking the iconic 1960s A-frame form, architects R. Scott Bromley and Jerry Caldari broke through the envelope of the building to weave a sculptural staircase through the airy three-story structure. Working with local builder Walter Boss, the team made preserving the surrounding natural habitat and pristine views a priority.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

This Modern World

Find archives, merch, and more at thismodernworld.com. A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.
InternetThought Catalog

A Modern Guide To Email Etiquette

We’ve all felt it. The email that was so difficult to read, all you heard was the quiet drone of the computer. Do computers even make noise anymore? No matter. There is always a way, a classy way, to keep your dignity, empower your spirit, and communicate effectively, even if that communication is silence. Read on to learn one seasoned professional’s strategies to elevate your email game. Now I’m elevating my feet after a great day of cyber strategy!
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

The Extraordinary Modern Shamanic Sound of Namgar

Namgar – Nayan Navaa (ARC Music, 2021) Nayan Navaa is the fantastic new album from Namgar, a band that plays modern sounds rooted in traditional music from Buryatia (Russian Federation) in southern Siberia. The Moscow-based band led by vocalist Namgar Lhasaranova features Buryat, Russian, Tuvan and Norwegian musicians. Together, they make a fascinating mix that includes shamanic vocals, throat singing, galloping rhythms, rock, jazz, and mesmerizing soundscapes.
Posted by
rofiqnas

Modern Rustic Living Room : Getting The Natural Nuances in Modern Concept

Interest in rustic design is indeed decreasing. Because, in this day and age, people will prefer a house model with a modern concept. Meanwhile, the rustic design has the characteristics of an old and worn look. One example is the rustic design that lets the wood show its rough texture. Where in modern homes, wood is made as smooth as possible. That way, the glossy appearance will make the house look more classy.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is the Most Timeless Home Decor Trend, According to Designers

Design trends come and go, but designers agree marble is a keeper. “Marble is like the color black: It’s timeless, chic, and will always be in style,” designer Anne Kokoskie says. Need proof? “Just look at cathedrals in Paris and churches from hundreds of years ago. Their marble floors and walls stand the test of time both aesthetically and technically,” says designer Lindsay Todd.
Worldluxuryrealestate.com

Tropical Modernism in Costa Rica

An Eco-Friendly Way of Building Is Making Its Way In Costa Rica. Costa Rica is a country known for its efforts to preserve the environmental richness that has made it a household name among the most popular tourist destinations. In accordance with the preservation of natural resources, there has been a tremendous amount of efforts put forth by the government that includes creating bills favoring reforestation, protecting 25% of its territory through national parks and reserves, and promoting economic growth through decarbonization.
Visual Artshillingtoneducation.com

Charlotte Perriand: The Modern Life

Get down to the Design Museum’s latest exhibition on French designer and architect Charlotte Perriand—an icon of 20th Century design!. At this outstanding exhibition, you can meet one of the giants of 20th century design, a free spirit who championed good design for all and was often overshadowed by her famous male collaborators.
Real Estatedesiretoinspire.net

A modern farmhouse in L.A.

A modern farmhouse with a reasonable amount of sophistication added throughout in case you actually thought it was going to be a farmhouse. 😉 The detailing references 19th century American cottage architecture, with honest box mouldings, coffered and beamed ceilings, wainscoting, picture rails, and paneled casings. The scale has been magnified to fit the tall, large spaces. At the same time, all the forms are distilled down to simple, unembellished profiles that suggest a fresh bearing for a new-vintage house. By Studio William Hefner.
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

A Modern Home on the Farm

Stephanie Newcomb, one of Little Rock’s premier fitness trainers, is also known for her gym located inside a horse barn. What started as a small workout area in the former jockey quarters quickly expanded to a full-size gym right among the retired stables. Located on the outskirts of Little Rock, the barn sits on a picturesque farm with rolling hills and pastures. Newcomb and husband Brad say they always knew it would be the perfect location to build their dream home one day.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Modernized Luxury Chronographs

The Zenith Chronomaster Original timepiece has been unveiled by the brand as one of its latest offerings that will provide collectors or enthusiasts alike with a modernized version of a classic style. The watch is styled after the A386 timepiece from 1969 and features the same 38mm case size along...