Modern Dacha by Jerzy Woźniak

A purposeful design and classic features create this luxurious outdoor area. The backyard’s distinct sections – from the pool’s adjoining deck to the upper patio – form a functional, wide-open layout that allows for easy movement and large gatherings of family and friends. Clean lines and the sleek look of the geometric pool border offer a contemporary feel. The pool itself features LED lighting, a custom built-in retractable pool cover, and a self-cleaning system. Two waterfall features on the pool’s raised wall, built from split-faced travertine tile, are effortless embellishments, and the interior’s natural stone finish, a pebble sheen black onyx, brings out the elements of the surrounding stone pieces. After a dip in the pool, the upper patio’s gas firepit, also crafted from split-faced travertine, is an ideal respite.