Modern Dacha by Jerzy Woźniak
Modern Dacha is a contemporary retreat located in Poland, designed in 2021 by Jerzy Woźniak. The idea of finishing the second house in the middle of the woods came from Investors’ love for nature and proactive way of spending spare time, as well as the need to create an asylum, standing in contrast to the quick, everyday life of big cities. Although the dacha steers away from traditional representation of a lodge, all design solutions and materials draw direct inspiration from the overpowering proximity of nature.homeadore.com