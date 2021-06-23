Commentary: Planning a post-pandemic trip? For animals, it still isn’t safe to fly

Living in the woods with no neighbors in sight can give a person a skewed view of the world. Back here there are lush green trees, birdsong, and deer wandering through the yard. Things usually go smoothly, even with two very different people living here. How easy to forget that life is not like this for everyone. In case you stayed close to home during our year-long siege and wonder what life has been like outside of your four walls, I thought I’d provide you an update of what air travel was like during COVID lockdown, and now in our sort-of-post-COVID world.