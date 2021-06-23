Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

'Omg Karaage!' : Japanese-Style Fried Chicken in West Hollywood

J.R. Flaherty
J.R. Flaherty
 7 days ago
Karaage from Ippudo Los Angeles@ippudo / Instagram

We've all been there: you take one bite of the crispy fried chicken, and you can't help but let out an 'Omg Karaage!' – well, that's what Ippudo has to offer you in Los Angeles.

Karaage chicken is crispy on the outside with juicy meat on the inside. The dish can be ordered as a main or appetizer, but it's difficult to stop at just a few pieces of this (ahem, to use a well-known phrase) finger-licking chicken.

Why you should order the Karaage at Ippudo in Los Angeles

Japanese Fried Chicken is the new thing in West Hollywood. Ippudo's take on Karaage is no exception to this rule, and it has you drooling just from reading about it.

Ippudo is one of Los Angeles' most popular Japanese restaurants with locations all over the world.

The original Tokyo location was so popular that it became an international chain. They now have a branch in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York.

Buffalo Karaage Los Angeles@ippudo / Instagram

What to expect from the dish? Crispy chicken full of umami flavor

They use a soy sauce-based marinade with ginger, mirin, soy sauce as their main ingredients.

The chicken gets cooked with their special mix of these flavors before being fried for a crispy outside and tender inside.

You can order them either by themselves or alongside some steamed rice as an option for lunch or dinner at Ippudo in West Hollywood.

Go there and order their delicious Chicken Karaage. They have one of the best versions in LA. Their boneless chicken pieces are cut small enough that you can eat five without realizing it. And they come with dipping sauces, so there's no need for too many drinks or sides.

The best way to enjoy this dish is with friends over drinks and appetizers before your main course arrives so that you can try more things on their menu.

They have all sorts of different dishes that not only taste incredible but are also beautifully plated. One dish in particular that will make your mouth water and leave you wanting more is their Karaage Fried Chicken.

The chicken is fried to perfection with just enough crispness on the outside while staying juicy on the inside.

It's served alongside a spicy mayo sauce for added flavor and texture. This dish should be on your "must-try" list today if you like crispy yet juicy chicken.

Takoyaki appetizer with Japanese mayo, takoyaki sauce, fried tempura flakes, and a sprinkle of aonori.@ippudo / Instagram

If you're a fan of Japanese fried chicken you can dine in or pick up a delivery.

The perfect time to go is for lunch. Go for dinner (or any other meal) on weekdays or weekends - they're open until 9 pm every night with no reservations.

Ippudo West Hollywood

8352 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

310-986-2717

Have you tried Japanese fried chicken? Let us know what you think - we'd love to know your thoughts in the comments below.

