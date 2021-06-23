Port Angeles man held on $75,000 bail for suspicious device
PORT ANGELES — Bail was set at $75,000 on Tuesday for a Port Angeles man accused of leaving what appeared to be two bombs on 1000 block of East First Street on Monday. John W. Spradlin, 55, was arrested for investigation of second-degree malicious placement of an imitation device and an outstanding warrant after Port Angeles police discovered a suspicious device under a tarp in the parking lot at 1026 E. First St.