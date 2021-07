The City of Sequim will host its first professional Independence Day fireworks show, starting at about 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Carrie Blake Community Park. The show will last about 20 minutes. The fireworks will launch from the Albert Haller Playfields at the Water Reuse Site, 350 N. Blake Ave., and display between 150-400 feet above the field and should be visible from many places in Sequim.