Milestone: Sequim councilor Anderson earns AWC leadership certificate
Sequim City Councilmember Rachel Anderson recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas: roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; and effective local leadership.www.sequimgazette.com