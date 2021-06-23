Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Demorest, GA

Demorest doctors weigh in on COVID vaccination efforts

By WSB TV
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LCkj_0aclcKdw00

As July approaches, it seems both Georgia and the rest of the United States will miss the vaccine goal set for the Fourth of July.

“Everybody, at this point, may know someone who has actually died from COVID-19. I know I have,” said Chapman Scarborough.

Scarborough says getting vaccinated was an easy choice for him once he considered the risk of long-term symptoms.

“They give your body a fighting chance. They give your body kind of a leg up,” said Scarborough.

He is part of of just 42% of Georgians who have had at least one vaccine dose.

Most Georgians are either undecided or they have decided no incentive can change their minds.

“That’s not going to persuade me to take a vaccine that was just recently created. And it’s not going to persuade me to give it to my children,” said parent Jennifer Whitley.

State Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey hoped to have 80% of the state vaccinated by the fourth of July.

The United States aimed to get 70% of adults vaccinated. Currently the rate is at nearly 66% with daily vaccinations slowing.

“The majority of individuals who are contracting the virus and requiring a hospitalization are those who refuse to get the vaccine,” said Habersham Medical Center CEO Tyler Williams.

Williams says COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations are all down at Habersham Medical Center.

Williams says most patients who are coming in are mostly all unvaccinated.

“There will always be a certain amount of COVID in the community for the next couple of years until we reach that, you know, magic number of vaccinations, which is right around 75% or 80% now,” said Williams.

Hospitalizations and deaths have been remarkably low since January 19.

The vaccines started shipping in December so it wouldn’t be until late January when someone could be fully protected.

Nearly 11,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since then. Only 70 of those were vaccinated showing the vaccine is 99.4% effective in keeping you out of the hospital.

During the same period, 2523 people died from COVID-19 with only 18 of those being vaccinated people. This shows the vaccines were 99.3% effective against death.

“There is, again, clear evidence that if you’re vaccinated, you’re very well protected, at least against severe or, or critical disease from COVID-19,” said Dr. Phillip Coulee, Augusta Health System.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Demorest, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Georgians#State Health#Habersham Medical Center#Augusta Health System#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Indonesia seeks more oxygen for COVID-19 sick amid shortage

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who need it increases, the nation's pandemic response leader said Monday, after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply. “Due to an...
Public SafetyPosted by
WGAU

Blast at Thai factory; area evacuated over toxic fume fears

BANGKOK — (AP) — A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday killed at least one person and injured 11 more, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area, including the hospital where casualties were initially treated, over fears of poisonous fumes from burning chemicals and the possibility of additional denotations.
New York City, NYPosted by
WGAU

NYC temporary morgue lingers, a reminder of pandemic's pain

NEW YORK — (AP) — On a sun-soaked morning last month, a dozen mourners gathered by a freshly dug grave to bury four people who were cast into limbo as New York City contended with COVID-19. Each was among hundreds of people whose bodies have lingered in a temporary morgue that was set up at the height of the city's coronavirus crisis last year and where about 200 bodies remain, not all of them virus victims.