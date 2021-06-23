Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chris Flexen attempts to teach Mariners value of a run, only Shed Long listens

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI got my first job at 14, slinging popcorn at the movie theatre, because my parents thought it’d teach me the value of a dollar. Four years later, all I had learned was how to treat a burn from a maladjusted popper spitting out molten hot kernels, that we had to call it “buttery topping” because we weren’t legally allowed to call it “butter,” and that y’all are savages in the dark when you think no one’s looking. The things my tender teenage self had to sweep up off a sticky movie theatre floor! We ring the shame bell! We ring the shame bell for one thousand years!

www.lookoutlanding.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Dom Nunez
Person
Josh Fuentes
Person
Tyler Kinley
Person
Chris Flexen
Person
Braden Bishop
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Shed Long
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Rockies#Mets#Sewald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shed Long's grand slam in 10th gives Mariners sweep of Rays

Why settle for a walkoff single when you can have the walkoff "salami?" As the ball left Shed Long Jr.'s lacquered gray and black bat, traveling toward the right-field stands, the roar from the crowd of more than 18,000 in attendance built in decibels with each foot it traveled. After...
MLBAnniston Star

Shed Long Jr. provides late-game heroics for Seattle Mariners

Shed Long Jr., Jacksonville’s gift to Major League Baseball — specifically to the Seattle Mariners, his current team — stroked his second game-winning home run in as many games Tuesday. The Mariners edged visiting Colorado 2-1, and Long’s eighth-inning home run was the difference, snapping a 1-1 tie. Behind in...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shed Long Jr.'s solo shot propels Mariners past Rockies

Shed Long Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 2-1 Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series. It was the second consecutive game in which Long homered to win the game. He hit a grand...
MLBMLB

'A shot in the arm': Long's HR lifts Mariners

SEATTLE -- For the second straight game, Shed Long Jr. came to the plate with the outcome hanging in the balance. And for the second straight time, he crushed the game-winning homer. Long blasted a 418-foot shot -- the 7,000th home run in franchise history -- to straightaway center in...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 74 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Chris Flexen

I heard a song I hadn’t in a long time the other day and it just seems to tell the story of Kyle Freeland’s struggles in 2021. It’s some good old Frank Sinatra and the biggest line that stood out was …. Oops, there goes another problem. Oops, there goes...
MLB9News

Shed Long Jr the star again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

SEATTLE — Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners fifth straight victory on Tuesday night. Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Blasts game-winning homer

Long went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. Long wasn't doing much in this game, but he made his presence felt in the bottom of the eighth inning when he blasted a solo shot off reliever Tyler Kinley. It was Long's second long ball of the season, but his blast proved to be key for Seattle's win. The 25-year-old has been surging of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests while homering in back-to-back contests.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Posts another quality start

Flexen didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies despite tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning six. Flexen has looked excellent over his last few outings and has given up one or fewer runs in three of his last five appearances while posting four quality starts in that span. The four-year veteran improved his ERA to 3.87 with another strong outing, and he will try to keep this blistering form going when he takes the ball next. His upcoming outing is scheduled for next week at Toronto.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: No-decision in loss

Flexen did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts across five innings. Flexen served up a two-run double to Marcus Semien in the second frame, then worked his way into...
MLBdallassun.com

Mariners' Chris Flexen stymies Rangers in 4-1 win

Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr. hit home runs and Chris Flexen pitched six strong innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 4-1 Sunday afternoon, taking two of three games in the series. Flexen (7-3) allowed one run on four hits. The right-hander didn't walk a batter...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Mariners continue surge as Flexen shuts down Rangers 4-1

SEATTLE — While it’s Yusei Kikuchi heading to the All-Star Game, no member of the Seattle Mariners’ starting rotation has provided a bigger boost this season than Chris Flexen. And when Flexen is pitching in his home park, good luck solving the tall right-hander. “You know he’s going to give...
MLBMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Hicks homers twice as Rangers bounce Mariners

SEATTLE — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats and Eli White added a three-run shot as the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory Saturday against the Mariners. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Yohan Ramirez: Impressive in long relief

Ramirez fired three scoreless innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording four strikeouts. Ramirez's current big-league stint continued unblemished Saturday, as he's now put together five scoreless frames across three appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma last Sunday. The right-hander boasts a 3.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP across five appearances with the Mariners following a successful 2020 debut when he recorded three saves, one hold and a 2.61 ERA across 20.2 innings over 16 appearances.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners fall into loss slowly and then all at once, lose 7-3 to Rangers

The Mariners continued to play their own specific spin on Manfred Ball tonight, although not in the fun extra-innings type way. Through three innings of tonight’s contest, there had been 139 combined pitches to get the first eighteen outs. It was...not a sterling brand of baseball, all around, with each team trying to give each other a chance to win like a game of draft position hot potato, although when the dust had settled, the Mariners had dropped yet another winnable game to an objectively poor team, as Texas looked at the lineups, noted the Mariners were down to just one Kyle, and decided to take out some long-pent-up Lone Star State frustration on the Seattle Mariners, who have so often bullied the only AL West team reliably worse than them over these past few seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy