Crime and punishment: Oconee Co killers sentenced, Walton Co meth suspect arrested

The two men convicted in the 2019 murder of a teenager killed in Oconee County get life in prison: Akhemu Dunston is from Athens; Dallas McCabe is from Tennessee. They were found guilty in the shooting death of Joseph Jackson, who was shot and killed at his grandparents’ home near Watkinsville in July of 2019.

It’s being called the largest methamphetamine bust in the history of Towns County: a man from Walton County is arrested with what the Sheriff’s Office in Hiawassee says was six pounds of meth. Alex Robinson is 32 years old, from Monroe. Towns County drug agents say he was also caught with marijuana and various pills, along with handguns and cash.

A 39 year-old man was booked into the Elbert County jail after allegedly scuffling with sheriff’s deputies and damaging vehicles: Tony Hunt faces counts that include aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and criminal damage to property. Deputies say he dragged debris into a roadway, where it was hit by several passing cars.

A woman from Stone Mountain has been killed in a crash on I-85 in Franklin County: Lisa Hutto was 67 years old. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

There are charges for a Gwinnett County woman who is accused of extorting money from an elderly man in Hall County: Melinda Davis is 26, from Peachtree Corners. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the allegations date back to November of last year and involve more than seven thousand dollars he allegedly paid her to keep quiet about their relationship.

