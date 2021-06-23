Local government notes: Prince Ave discussed in Athens, school budget OK’d in Elberton

The Prince Avenue Corridor is the focus of a virtual meeting that is set to start at 9 o’clock this morning: it is the latest session for the Prince Avenue Corridor Improvements User Group, a panel that is looking at projects funded by the Transportation Sales Tax referendum that was approved by Athens voters in 2018.

There are decisions pending in Homer, where the Banks County School Board is looking for ways to spend more than $5 million in federal coronavirus relief assistance.

The Elbert County School Board, meeting this week in Elberton, gives final approval to a $31.4 million school district budget.

Franklin County Commissioners have given tentative approval to an ordinance that would allow for alcohol sales in unincorporated sections on Franklin County. Alcohol sales are already allowed and regulated in each of the County’s five municipalities.

©2021 Cox Media Group