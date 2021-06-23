Massive tree falls on power lines, knocks out power to hundreds in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A massive tree fell on power lines in north Charlotte overnight Wednesday and knocked out power to more than one thousand homes in the area.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on WT Harris Boulevard, near Davis Lake Parkway.

When Channel 9 got to the area, we could see the large branches weighing down the power lines. Crews had to remove them before Duke could get to work repairing the lines.

When it was first reported, more than 1,000 homes in the area were without power.

As of 7 a.m., Duke Energy reported 133 customers without power in the area. According to their website, Duke estimates time of restoration to be around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

