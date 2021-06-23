Cancel
Rockdale County, GA

Body of teen drowning victim recovered in Yellow River

By WSB TV
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12c6XW_0aclbpbK00

Search crews have found the body of teen who disappeared Monday night along the Yellow River.

Family members have identified the teen as Alexi Cruz, 16. He was last seen near the Old Mill off of Ga. 20 on Monday night.

Crews found Cruz’s body around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The recent rain raised the water levels at the river and made it more difficult for crews to find the teen.

“Due to the inclement weather that we’ve had in the past, and what’s fixing to come here right now, the water is up, which is causing the current to rage a little bit higher than what it usually does,” said Batt. Chief George Frady.

“In some places, it’s pretty shallow, but in other places it’s like 30 feet deep,” said Dep. Jedida Canty with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Diego Hernandez was among the family members gathered near the river for a vigil as searchers and dive teams searched for his cousin.

Hernandez told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that Cruz was on the river with a friend when he was apparently swept away by the rushing waters.

Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel is reminding everyone of water safety following the tragic drowning.

“You have to be cautious where you are,” she said. “Practice water safety. If you don’t know how to swim, I encourage everyone to learn how to swim and practice safety.”

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

